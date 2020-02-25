Catholic World News

Pope appeals for defense of human person, ecological conversion

February 25, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontiff made his remarks on February 24 during an audience with members of the Pro Petri Sede association.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!