Appeals court upholds Trump administration rules against Title X funding for abortion

February 25, 2020

» Continue to this story on Fox News

CWN Editor's Note: In 2018, the US Conference of Catholic Bishops welcomed the administration’s separation of abortion from Title X funding.

