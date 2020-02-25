Catholic World News

Prelate sees Vos Estis as ‘watershed law’ on sexual abuse

February 25, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In May 2019, Pope Francis issued Vos estis lux mundi [You Are the Light of the World], his motu proprio addressing sexual abuse. Archbishop Charles Scicluna of Malta, the author of this article, is Adjunct Secretary of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith and prosecuted sexual abuse cases for the Congregation under Pope Benedict XVI.

