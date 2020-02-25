Action Alert!
CRISIS?   Well, we've had a rough start this year.   We must raise $9,839 by the 29th to meet essential expenses.   PLEASE help if you can!
Catholic World News

‘We implore you on behalf of Christ, be reconciled to God’: Pope Francis issues Lenten message

February 25, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The message, dated October 7, was released on February 24.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email, twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.