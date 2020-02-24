Catholic World News

Supreme Court test for Catholic agency challenging LGBT foster-care rule

February 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The US Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case of a Catholic social agency that is challenging new government regulations requiring equal treatment for same-sex couples. In the case of Sharonell Fulton v. City of Philadelphia, the plaintiffs charge that by cutting off funding for Catholic Social Services, the city violated their religious freedom.

