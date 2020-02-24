Catholic World News

Second nun hits Indian bishop with sexual-misconduct charge

February 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Franco Mulakkal of Jalandhar, India, who already faces a criminal charge of rape, has been charged with another count of sexual misconduct. The new charge comes from a member of the same religious congregation as that of his original accuser. Bishop Mulakkal, who denies the charges, has stepped down from his episcopal duties during the criminal proceedings.

