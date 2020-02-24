Catholic World News
California vows to continue to mandate abortion coverage
February 24, 2020
» Continue to this story on Los Angeles Times
CWN Editor's Note: The Trump administration has threatened to withhold federal funds over the state’s mandate.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
