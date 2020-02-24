Catholic World News

Jean Vanier initiated relations with 6 non-disabled women, investigators report

February 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Six adult women without disabilities” said that Vanier, who died in 2019 at the age of 90, “initiated sexual relations with them, usually in the context of spiritual accompaniment. Although they had no prior knowledge of each other’s experiences, these women reported similar facts associated with highly unusual spiritual or mystical explanations used to justify these behaviors. The relationships were found to be manipulative and emotionally abusive.” Vanier founded L’Arche, which offers a way of life that welcomes and incorporates persons with disabilities.

