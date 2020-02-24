Catholic World News

8 sainthood, beatification causes advance

February 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis approved decrees recognizing miracles attributed to the intercession of Blessed Devasahayam Pillai (1712-52) and Blessed Anna Maria Rubatto (1844-1904), paving the way for their canonization. The Pontiff also cleared the way for the beatification of Venerable Carlo Acutis and Father Rutilio Grande, SJ, and 2 lay companions, who were martyred in El Salvador in 1977.

