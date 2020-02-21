Catholic World News

Portuguese lawmakers approve assisted suicide

February 21, 2020

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Portuguese legislators have approved a bill that would allow physician-assisted suicide. With the vote, Portugal will join Belgium, Canada, Colombia, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and some US states in providing for legal euthanasia. The bill stipulates that assisted suicide will be legally available only to Portuguese citizens.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!