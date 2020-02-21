Catholic World News

Higher cancer rates found among promiscuous

February 21, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: A new scientific study has found that women who have more than 10 sexual partners in their lifetime have a 91% greater risk of contracting cancer than women with only one partner. Men with 10 or more partners had a 64% greater risk.

