German defense minister calls for women deacons

February 21, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “And I am for the abolition of celibacy,” added Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who also leads the Christian Democratic Union, the nation’s largest political party. “It would help to make more people enthusiastic to serve the Church.”

