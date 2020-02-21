Catholic World News

Decrying right-wing extremism, Cardinal Marx condemns Hanau shootings

February 21, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Eleven people died, and five were injured, in a shooting spree targeting hookah bars in a German city of 96,000. Cardinal Reinhard Marx of Munich, the president of the German Bishops’ Conference, said that “aggressive nationalism and racism cannot be justified from a Christian perspective.”

