Vatican sees intense interest in opening of Pius XII archive

February 21, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The Church has no reason to fear history,” Cardinal José Tolentino de Mendonca, archivist of the Vatican Apostolic Archive, said during a February 20 press conference.

