Organize credible elections, West Africa’s bishops urge governments

February 21, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The region’s bishops are also concerned “that, with the connivance of some African governments, some of Africa’s arable lands have been given to multinationals for commercial agriculture, logging, and mining operations,” according to the report.

