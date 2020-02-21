Catholic World News

Bill requiring care for infants who survive abortions fails in Colorado House

February 21, 2020

» Continue to this story on Washington Times

CWN Editor's Note: The Born Alive Child Physician Relationship bill would have required “the physician to exercise the same degree of professional skill, care, and diligence to preserve the life and health of the child as a reasonably diligent and conscientious physician would render to any other child born alive at the same gestational age.”

