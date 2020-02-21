Catholic World News

Prelates criticize Jesuit priest’s views on homosexuality

February 21, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler (Texas) joined Archbishop Samuel Aquila of Denver in praising a First Things article critical of Father James Martin’s views on homosexuality. “’At odds with Catholic teaching’ means contrary to the Deposit of Faith,” Bishop Strickland said.

