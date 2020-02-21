Catholic World News

US ‘troubled’ by report Iranians want to raze tomb of Mordecai and Esther

February 21, 2020

» Continue to this story on Times of Israel

CWN Editor's Note: The Old Testament Book of Esther recounts the actions of Mordecai and Esther in Persia following the 6th-century B.C. exile of the Jews to Babylon.

