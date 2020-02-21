Catholic World News

Wuhan coronavirus hospital was originally Franciscan

February 21, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “One of the first designated hospitals to treat the coronavirus epidemic” was named for a slain Franciscan friar when it was established in 1926, according to the Franciscan order. “By 1949, there were 150 beds, two clinics, 20 Franciscan Sisters of Christian Doctrine, and 7 nurses. In 1952, when all missionaries were expelled, the hospital was confiscated and was renamed … The Franciscan missionary presence also awaits the opportunity to continue where it left off.”

