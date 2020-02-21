Catholic World News

Florida diocese declares ‘Safe Haven Sunday’ to focus on harms of pornography

February 21, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Gregory Parkes of St. Petersburg has set aside February 23 to address “the pervasive problem of pornography and its devastating effects on marriages and families.”

