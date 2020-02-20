Catholic World News

Harrisburg diocese becomes 21st to enter bankruptcy

February 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Harrisburg has become the 21st Catholic diocese in the US to file for bankruptcy protection, and the first diocese in Pennsylvania to take that step in the face of sex-abuse lawsuits.

