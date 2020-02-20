Catholic World News

Covington Catholic students file suit against media outlets

February 20, 2020

» Continue to this story on Cincinnati Enquirer

CWN Editor's Note: A group of students at Kentucky’s Covington Catholic High School have filed lawsuits against the Washington Post, CNN, NBC, and several media commentators, charging that they were defamed after the March for Life last year. One of the Covington Catholic students, Nicholas Sandmann, had already filed his own suit against some of the same outlets, reaching an out-of-court settlement with CNN earlier this year.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!