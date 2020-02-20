Catholic World News

Fight against bonded labor, India’s bishops urge

February 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “In India, some 40 million children, women and men are trapped in bonded labor, a form of modern-day slavery,” according to the report. “Despite being outlawed, the practice, also known as debt bondage, remains common … Individuals [are] unable to pay off debts they have contracted, and their families are forced to work for little or no salary, often for generations.”

