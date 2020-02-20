Catholic World News

USCCB calls for concord, collaboration between US and Cuba

February 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Mutually beneficial trade relations, tourism, and cultural exchange with the United States are key in transforming Cuba and bringing prosperity to the Cuban people,” Bishop David Malloy of Rockford, chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace, said after Cardinal Timothy Dolan visited the Communist nation.

