Council of Cardinals editing document to reorganize Roman Curia

February 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Council of Cardinals met at the Vatican this week to read through a draft of the apostolic constitution, Pastor Bonus, which will redefine the organization of the Roman Curia. The draft is now being revised to incorporate suggestions received from prelates in Rome. This week’s working sessions—held Monday through Wednesday, with Pope Francis in attendance at all but the final session—were the 33rd meeting of the Council of Cardinals. The editing process will continue at the next working session in April.

