Catholic World News

Pope redefines purpose of Caritas Internationalis

February 19, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Caritas Internationalis is the Church’s federation of relief and development agencies. While the Vatican press office announced that there was a “need to redefine the purpose and order of Caritas Internationalis,” Caritas “did not disclose the changes to its statues and internal rules,” CNA reported.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!