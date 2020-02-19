Catholic World News

‘Bring the novelty and joy of the Gospel wherever you are,’ Pope tells Spanish laity

February 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis sent a message to the president of the Spanish Episcopal Conference on the occasion of the National Congress of the Laity in Madrid.

