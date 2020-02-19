Catholic World News

Philadelphia’s new archbishop sounds call to ‘welcome the outcast’

February 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “It’s time to come back to the Church,” Archbishop Nelson Pérez emphasized during his installation homily, in which he paid tribute to his predecessor, Archbishop Charles Chaput.

