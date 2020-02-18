Catholic World News

Foundation donates $47.5M to Chicago Catholic schools

February 18, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The Big Shoulders Fund will donate $47.5 million to these 30 [Catholic] schools over ten years and take on their financial risk, with the Archdiocese of Chicago providing $44.9 million,” according to the statement.

