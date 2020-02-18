Catholic World News

West Africa’s bishops discuss terrorism, environmental exploitation

February 18, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “We refuse to see religious causes in these problems,” Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama of Abuja (Nigeria) said in reference to terrorism. “Underneath, there is the exploitation of religion for political and perhaps economic ambitions. We thank our governments for what they are already doing, but we are not congratulating them because they have not yet won the battle.”

