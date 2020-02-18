Catholic World News

Leading South African bishop emphasizes importance of worship, Third Commandment

February 18, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Catholics do not receive communion in the Anglican Church, and vice versa,” Bishop Sithembele Sipuka of Mthatha, president of the Southern African Catholic Bishops’ Conference, preached at an episcopal ordination on February 15. “We have not reached this level of communion, and we must not pretend that we have reached it for the sake of being nice to each other, but we must work hard towards it.”

