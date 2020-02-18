Catholic World News

Indian cardinal decries new abortion act

February 18, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Human life must be respected and protected absolutely from the moment of conception,” Cardinal Oswald Gracias of Mumbai (Bombay), a member of the Pope’s advisory Council of Cardinals, said following the Indian government’s decision to allow abortion through the first 24 weeks of pregnancy. “The Church has been unwavering in its protection of the sanctity of human life, from conception until natural death. Bishops have the responsibility to spread Christ’s message about the dignity of all human life.”

