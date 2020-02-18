Catholic World News

Brazilian cardinal denounces recent criticism of Pope

February 18, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Stay with the Pope and the Church,” the cardinal archbishop of São Paulo advised as he denounced “inflamed reflections, lies, and calumny” against the Pope in recent days—a likely reference to criticism of Querida Amazonia.

