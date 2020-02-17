Catholic World News

Legionary priests facing obstruction-of-justice trial in Italy

February 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Several priests of the Legion of Christ are facing obstruction-of-justice charges in a Milan court, for allegedly covering up evidence of sexual abuse. The court is likely to hear a recorded conversation in which the late Cardinal Velasio De Paolis, the papal delegate supervising the Legionaries, declined to follow up on a charge that members of the order had offered an abuse victim money to retract his accusations.

