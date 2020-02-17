Catholic World News

Future Vatican diplomats should serve missionary assignments: Pope

February 17, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has directed that priests being trained for work as Vatican diplomats should first serve a year in a mission diocese. The Pope made the policy change—to take effect in the next academic year—for the Pontifical Ecclesial Academy, which trains priests for diplomatic service.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!