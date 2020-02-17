Catholic World News

Australian law challenging confessional seal takes effect

February 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In the state of Victoria, a law requiring priests to report child abuse—even if they heard the reports in a sacramental confession—has taken effect. Archbishop Peter Comensoli of Melbourne has said that priests must ignore the law.

