Leading Vatican diplomat meets with Chinese foreign minister

February 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States, met with Wang Yi in Munich on February 14. The parties “reiterated the wish to continue bilateral institutional dialogue to promote the life of the Catholic Church and the good of the Chinese people. Appreciation was expressed for the efforts that are being made to control the coronavirus epidemic … Considerations were exchanged on intercultural dialogue and human rights.”

