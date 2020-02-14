Catholic World News

Pope voices frustration with criticism of apostolic exhortation

February 14, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: During a February 13 meeting with American bishops, Pope Francis expressed some frustration with criticism of his apostolic exhortation, Querida Amazonia. In particular the Pope was dismayed that reactions have centered on the question of married priests, to the exclusion of broader questions about the Amazon region. The Pontiff was meeting with a group of American bishops making their ad limina visits.

