Cardinal Dolan meets with Cuba’s president in Havana

February 14, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Miguel Díaz-Canel has led the Communist nation since Raúl Castro stepped down in 2017. The New York cardinal said that “we’ve been very thrilled to meet priests and women religious, lay leaders and the faithful and they are happy, and they love Jesus and his church. I’m so grateful for the openness of Cuba to allow priests and sisters and lay faithful leaders into Cuba to help in the mission of the church.”

