FBI arrests Buffalo seminary professor who threatened to kill investigative reporter

February 14, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Paul Lubienecki was an adjunct professor at Christ the King Seminary, which recently closed, and is an adjunct lecturer in the SUNY Fredonia. Bishop Edward Scharfenberger of Albany, the administrator of the Buffalo diocese, denounced the threats, which escalated over a period of six months and caused the reporter and his family to leave their home for a location with round-the-clock security.

