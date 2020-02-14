Catholic World News

Lamenting ‘shocking’ ignorance of Real Presence, Oakland bishop schedules Eucharistic Congress

February 14, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The Pew Research Center indicated in a recent poll that 69% of America’s self-identified Catholics are either ignorant or simply mistaken about what the Catholic Church teaches on the Eucharist; and that only a third believe that the Eucharist is the actual Body and Blood of Jesus Christ,” said Bishop Michael Barber, SJ. “As Bishop of the Diocese of Oakland, I find this shocking.”

