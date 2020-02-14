Catholic World News

Rep. Pelosi presents Cardinal Zen with Chinese democracy-champion prize

February 14, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Joseph Zen, 88, was Hong Kong’s bishop from 2002 to 2009. Rep. Nancy Pelosi said that the prelate “inspires all who work to protect those fighting for their beliefs.”

