House holds hearings on ‘Women’s Health Protection Act’

February 14, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The radical pro-abortion legislation [(H.R. 2975), (S.1645)] holds that abortion “is essential to women’s health and central to women’s ability to participate equally in the economic and social life of the United States” and would override many state restrictions on abortion.

