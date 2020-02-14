+Father George Coyne, SJ, 87

Catholic World News

February 14, 2020

» Continue to this story on Archdiocese of Baltimore

CWN Editor's Note: Father Coyne was director of the Vatican Observatory from 1978 to 2006.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!