Mexican bishops discuss progress in addressing sexual abuse

February 14, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The bishop wish “to help make these crimes imprescriptible, as a duty of justice for the victims, as well as to collaborate with the competent authorities in the event of any complaint and maintain transparency in the processes,” according to the statement.

