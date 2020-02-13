Catholic World News

Italian journalist claims leaked Vatican report on Medjugorje

February 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: An Italian journalist has published substantial excerpts from what he says is a leaked copy of a report by the papal commission, headed by Cardinal Camillo Ruini, that investigated the alleged apparitions at Medjugorje. According to the reporter, David Murgia, the commission concluded that the earliest apparitions were “intrinsically credible,” but had reservations about later reported relevations. The commission presented its findings to Pope Francis several years ago—the exact timing is unclear—but its report has never been made public.

