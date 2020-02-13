Catholic World News

In Indonesia, Islamist protesters attack new parish church

February 13, 2020

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: The attack took place on the island of Karimun (map). Indonesia, the world’s fourth most populous nation (265 million), has more Muslims than any other country. The nation is 80% Muslim and 12% Christian.

