Poland: Prelates discusses efforts to assist survivors of abuse

February 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: A victim’s testimony “was a cry to us not to be indifferent,” a prelate said at a press conference. “We are looking for the best way to answer this cry. We are doing everything to break the indifference.”

