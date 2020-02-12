Catholic World News

Pope releases post-Synod document on Amazon

February 12, 2020

Pope Francis published his Post-Synodal Exhortation on the Amazon on February 12, 2020.

The papal document is the fruit of the special assembly of the Synod of Bishops that took place October 2019.

Composed of 111 paragraphs and published originally in Spanish, Querida Amazonia (“Beloved Amazon”) is broken up into Pope Francis’ different ‘dreams’ for the territory and concludes with a prayer to the Blessed Virgin Mary.

