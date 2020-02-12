Catholic World News

Filipino bishop happy most sedition charges dropped, still concerned

February 12, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Pablo Virgilio David of Caloocan expressed satisfaction that the government of the Philippines has dropped criminal charges against four bishops, but voiced his concern that two priests are still under indictment for allegedly plotting the removal of President Rodrigo Duterte. The accused priests, Fathers Albert Alejo, SJ, and Flavie Villanueva SCD, insist that they adhered strictly to non-violent activism.

